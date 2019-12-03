|
Scott A. Brazee, Sr.
DOVER PLAINS, NY - Scott A. Brazee, Sr., 50, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, died on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home. Scott was a construction worker with Ashby's Paving and Excavating in Dover Plains, NY.
Born on May 26, 1969 in Carmel, NY, he was the son of Kenneth Brazee and Alice Murphy Smith of Boonville, NY. On June 8, 2001 in Wassaic, NY, he married Bonnie Casey who survives at home.
Scott is survived by five children, Christopher Casey and his wife, Christina, of Poughquag, NY; Scott A. Brazee, Jr. and his wife, Amanda, of Yonkers, NY; George Brazee of Dover Plains, NY; Shannon Kett of Dover Plains, NY and Amanda Brazee and her fiancé, Christopher Dingee of Dover Plains, NY. He is also survived by a brother, Kenneth Brazee of Wingdale, NY and eight grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a brother, Ernest Brazee.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019