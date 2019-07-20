Resources
Scott Anthony Parise Jr.

Scott Anthony Parise Jr. In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Scott Anthony Parise Jr.

1/7/1996-7/20/2017

My heart was shattered two years ago

When God called you home, why I'll never know

He must have known that I needed you too,

He must have known how much I would miss you.

All that's left now are my memories,

of the good times, the bad times, and all in between.

Though I try to live on, my life came to an end,

I lost my heart, my soul, my very best friend.

Time eases the pain, that's what people say,

But the pain that I feel just gets worse every day.

Our family chain has broken,

Things will never be the same,

As God calls us home one by one,

Our chain will link again.



Forever in our hearts

Never Forgotten

Love, Mom and family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 20, 2019
