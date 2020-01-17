|
Scott R. Traver
Wappingers Falls - Scott R. Traver, 55, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack, N.J.
He was born in Poughkeepsie June 15, 1964, the son of Robert "Rope" Traver and Jacqueline Rose. On June 25, 2000, he married Laurie Galdiero, who survives at home.
Scott was employed by the Village of Wappingers Falls Highway Department until his retirement 3 years ago. He was a life member of the W.T. Garner Eng. Co. #1. Scott was a proud father, and enjoyed working on small engines for his friends.
Besides his wife, surviving are their children, Garrett and Natalia, both at home, Brothers, Robert Traver, George Traver, David Traver (Dawn), Timothy Traver, and a sister, Jennifer Cusumano (Leonardo).
Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Monday from 3 to 7 PM. Members of the W.T.Garner Engine Co. will meet at the funeral home during the calling hours. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020