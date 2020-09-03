Scott V. Squillante
Poughkeepsie, New York - Scott V. Squillante, 46, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on August 29, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1974, in Bronx, New York to the late Salvatore and Joan (Tesky) Squillante.
He was a Parts Manager for North East Ford Millerton NY.
Scott was a local resident most of his life and was a graduate of Roy C. Ketcham High School.
Scott loved cars and going to car rallies in Wappingers on Friday Nights.
Survivors include his Mother Joan Squillante of Poughkeepsie, his Uncle and Aunt Vincent, and Theresa Squillante of Poughkeepsie, and several cousins.
Friends may call on Monday, September 7, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY. Interment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, NY.
If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com