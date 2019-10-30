Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Sean Thomas Williams


1991 - 2019
Sean Thomas Williams Obituary
Sean Thomas Williams

East Fishkill - Sean Thomas Williams, 28, a lifelong area resident, died on October 28, 2019.

Born on August 1, 1991 in Valhalla, he was the beloved son of George and Jo Ann (Lambert) Williams. Sean was a 2009 graduate of John Jay High School. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his grandmother Elizabeth Lambert; his aunts and uncles, Thomas and Sheila Williams, and Debra and Robert Petrucelli; and his cousin, Brian Williams and his family.

Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.

Memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit Sean's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
