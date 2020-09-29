Shakurah Mussawir



Syracuse - Shakurah Mussawir, aged 63, passed away peacefully in Syracuse NY on September 27, 2020. She was born on May 31, 1957 in Ozark Alabama to Gencia Archer and Hullie C. Dixon.



Shakurah was a professor at a university in Manhattan and was often respectfully referenced by friends and colleagues as "Professor Mussawir". She had a very charismatic personality. Shakurah was very giving and caring but would not hesitate to "tell it like it is". She had a very soft spot for anyone who needed a helping hand.



She is predeceased by her father Hullie C. Dixon, her brothers Steven "Stevie" Archer, Rickey Archer and a son Lamar "Jihad" Johnson. Those left to cherish her memory include her mother Gencia Archer of Poughkeepsie NY; brothers Robert Earl Brooks, Glenn Snell, Jeffrey Archer and a sister Felicia Archer of Poughkeepsie NY; her sons Sabir, Dawan, Eric "Yahya", and Faheem; eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to thank everyone for their heartfelt condolences.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store