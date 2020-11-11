Shane Bartholomew
East Fishkill - Shane Thomas Bartholomew, 37, a lifelong area resident, died on November 10, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center following a long illness.
Born in Poughkeepsie on February 12, 1983, he was the son of Lori DeGelormo Bartholomew and the late Denis Bartholomew. Shane had been employed by Otis Elevator in Poughkeepsie. He enjoyed hunting, NASCAR racing and country music, but more than anything, he loved his family.
In addition to his mother, Shane is also survived by his fiancé, Jayme Babon; his sons, George Thomas and Austin Lee Bartholomew; his brothers and their wives, Lance and Nina Bartholomew, Garet and Jen Bartholomew, Logan and Jen Bartholomew; his grandmothers, Anita DeGelormo and Florence Bartholomew; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-8pm with a service beginning at 7:30pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction.
Memorial donations may be made to Shane's sons, George and Austin. Please make checks payable to Jayme Babon and mail c/o McHoul Funeral Home, PO Box A, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533. Please visit Shane's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.
PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.