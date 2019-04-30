|
|
Sharon Benin
Staatsburg - She was the bravest person I know. Fifteen years ago, she was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and given six months to live, but she fought back; several major surgeries, chemo, radiation. She fought through all the pain and side effects.
She loved life. She loved her husband and her son and her family and friends, and her dogs. She loved helping others. She loved flowers and shopping for shoes and buying costume jewelry on the Shopping Channel. She loved sitting in the sun at the pool of the Hyde Park Swim Club. She loved cooking Italian food and Chinese takeout. She loved political discussions.
She was a movie maven and loved the "Rotten Tomatoes" pics and pans. Acorn, Netflix, Brit Box, and her iPad as well as eating popcorn in front of the big screen were her delight... She was a regular at Upstate Films.
She always looked good. Style, dignity, class even while and undergoing chemo. Her nails were always impressive.
After a long battle with ovarian cancer, Sharon Benin passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Sharon is a graduate of Holy Trinity, Our Lady of Lourdes, and Marist College. While at Marist, she met her husband of 38 years, Dr. Italo Benin, who predeceased her. They have one beloved son and daughter-in-law, Michael Louis Benin and his wife, Shirah Anderson, who will be the adoptive parents of Bella Rose, Sharon's Morky.
Sharon is the daughter of Louis and Gertrude (Mirto) Tervenski, and the sister of Brian Tervenski and his wife, Joanne Tervenski. Sharon is also survived by her nephew and nieces, David Tervenski, and Elizabeth Tervenski and her wife, Sara Matsuzaka, as well as family in Canada and in Italy.
Sincere appreciation is extended to Dr. Schaefer Cutillo, Dr. Daniel Kredentzer, Dr. Daniel Katz, and their caring staff, as well as Hospice staff, Jancare staff, and caregivers, Jessica and Mona, who have cared for Sharon over these many years. Special thanks also to close friends, neighbors and family who have been at her side.
Sharon has chosen cremation and will have her remains scattered in the Hudson River. Sharon asks all to remember those who are currently battling cancer, those who have passed, and the family, friends and caregivers of the many patients.
Memorial calling hours will be from 4 to 7 pm, Thursday, May 2nd at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 30, 2019