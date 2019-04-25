|
Sharon Catherine Rose Zaubi
Milford - Sharon Catherine Rose Zaubi, age 48 of Milford, beloved companion of Chuck Beckman, entered peaceful rest on Monday, April 22, 2019 in Milford with Chuck by her side. Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on November 11, 1970, she was a daughter of the late Gregory Frank Zaubi and Maryann (Smorra) Zaubi of Poughkeepsie.
Sharon had a passion for art in all its forms. A talented bassist, she played with many local bands and could be frequently found accompanying the Total Hacks for open mic nights. Sharon was an actor, made jewelry and worked with textiles and designs. She was a champion body builder and ski racer who also was a gymnast and personal trainer. A motivational speaker, Sharon used those talents in the Z-Force Program, an anti-bullying/self-esteem program geared towards kids. She will be remembered for her selflessness and positive attitude, even during the most difficult of times.
In addition to her mother and Chuck, her love and life partner, Sharon is survived by her sisters, Gina Mann and her husband Kenneth of NY, Barbara Kaergel and her husband Scott Robertson of Fairfield, and Chrisann Zaubi of Monroe.; nieces and nephews, Eli, Mitchell, Jonathan, Troy, Brett, Luke and Kira.
Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30 am DIRECTLY in St. Mary Church 70 Gulf St., Milford CT 06460. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held in the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483 on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 25, 2019