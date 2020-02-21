|
Sharon Celeste Hancock, 67, of Manchester N.H. passed away on February 16, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1952 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. to the late Melvin and Margaret Hancock. Sharon graduated from Poughkeepsie High School and obtained her Accounting Associate Degree at Newbury College.
Sharon worked for Wrenn Construction in Nashua, N.H. and Boston Edison in Boston MA as a field surveyor and administrative work before retiring in 2010. She enjoyed traveling, loved her television, movies, and plays.
Survivors include, a sister; Gail Richardson (Robert—predeceased), a brother; John Hancock (Sandra Buckner), a sister; Margaret (Peggy) Jackson (Ronald), a sister-in-law; Frances Hancock, a special aunt; Evelyn Spencer (James—predeceased), a special niece; Patricia West (Andrew), great nieces; Kiah Edwards and Kaila Edwards. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by a brother; Muriel (Sonny) Hancock (Charlotte Bell), and a brother; Ronald L. Hancock.
A Celebration of Sharon's Life is Monday, February 24, 2020 10AM—11:30AM at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, Inc. 39 So. Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.845-452-1840 Inurnment to follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. To send online condolences please visit
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020