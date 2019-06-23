Services
Pleasant Valley - Pleasant Valley - Sharon Elaine Givison, 74, a longtime Pleasant Valley resident, died on June 17, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

Born on January 23, 1945 in Endicott, NY, she was the daughter of the late George and Louise Allen Fisher. She was a graduate of Arlington High School.

Mrs. Givison was a supervisor for the NYS Dept. of Motor Vehicles in both Millbrook and Pawling for many years until her retirement.

Sharon loved to travel and go shopping. She was also a voracious reader with a collection of books to rival a library.

On April 19, 1964, she married William J. Givison Sr. Mr. Givison survives at home.

In addition to her husband, survivors include her three grandchildren, William J. Givison III, Tyler James Givison, and Briana Louise Givison, all of Pleasant Valley; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her son, William J. Givison Jr., and her three brothers, George, Dale, and Gary Fisher.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place.

Graveside services and burial of her ashes in the family plot in Union Cemetery of Hyde Park will take place at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, Sharon's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Pleasant Valley Free Library, PO Box 633, Pleasant Valley, NY 12569. (www.pleasantvalleylibrary.org)

Arrangements are by Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 23, 2019
