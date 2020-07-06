Sharon Idema
Fishkill - Sharon Louise Idema, a resident of Fishkill for nearly 50 years, passed away at home on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was 74.
Daughter of the late Marvin and Jean (Forrence) Pritchard, she was born in Newburgh on November 6, 1945. Sharon attended the Krissler Business Institute in Poughkeepsie and soon after began her career with I.B.M., where she worked in the company's personnel department as a recruitment specialist. She retired in 2000 after 30 years of service.
Sharon was a member of the First Reformed Church of Fishkill, and her hobbies included antiquing and furniture restoration. She also enjoyed taking trips to the Adirondacks and Vermont. More than anything else, Sharon cherished spending time with her family and friends.
On September 7, 1968, she married Gary A. Idema at the Union Presbyterian Church in Balmville. Gary survives at home in Fishkill.
Additional survivors include two sons and their wives: Matthew & Heather Idema of Wappingers Falls and Ryan & Monica Idema of Glenham; her grandchildren, Sean, Ryley, Delaney, and Shaye; her brothers, Bertus Pritchard of Glenham and Christopher Pritchard & his wife Marlayna of New Windsor; other family members including her cousins Peter & Stephanie Idema of Hopewell Junction as well as many nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives & friends.
Sharon was predeceased by her parents as well as her brother, Marvin Pritchard, Jr.
Services will be private with interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org
).
Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc. For online tributes, you can visit Sharon's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.