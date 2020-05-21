|
|
Sharon Marcia Fox-Levy
Poughkeepsie - Sharon Marcia Fox- Levy, of Dutchess County, New York peacefully entered into heaven on May 16th, 2020 at the age of 73. Sharon was born in the Bronx on September 3rd, 1946. Sharon was a beautiful and loving daughter, mother, grandmother and wife. Her kind- hearted and compassionate nature paved the way for a professional career in the healthcare field, serving as a CNA and a Mental Health Therapy Aide for many years. Sharon helped people in need of all ages touching the lives of so many through her commitment to those she worked and cared for. Sharon had a flair for writing and would often use the written word for sincere and thoughtful communication to her young children expressing her deepest love and devotion to them. Sharon had a remarkable fashion and make -up sense, and would stand out from any crowd she was in. An avid reader, Sharon would share her love of literature and rhetoric with those around her. Sharon brought joy, love and humor to those who were fortunate enough to be touched by her life. The course of Sharon's life dramatically changed many years ago. Despite the many obstacles and challenges Sharon faced, she continued to touch those who knew her in a unique and special way. She was a force of nature; head strong and determined. In her later years, Sharon found the simpler things in life fulfilling. She loved her coffee, treats and television shows. Sharon would light up with joy when she saw her granddaughters come running into the room. Our family would like to express our most sincere gratitude to The Grand at Pawling and specifically to Gertrude and Georgette, the nurses and aides who watched over her with love and care as they would their own families. Sharon loved them dearly. Sharon is survived by her husband, Donald Levy of Poughkeepsie, son, Adam Levy and Partner Rachel Kuhn of Montgomery, daughter, Raina Levy of Poughkeepsie, daughter, Faith Levy Cass and son-in-law Dan Cass, granddaughters Katherine and Sophia of Lagrangeville. Sharon was reunited later in life with her eldest daughter Melissa Chandler Folsom, her son-in-law Owen Folsom, and grandchildren Emma and Jake of Massachusetts. Sharon is also survived by a large extended family that spans across the country. Sharon is predeceased by her parents Florence and Hyman Fox. Arrangements are by Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, Inc. of Poughkeepsie. Services will be held and arranged at a later date through Temple Beth-El of Poughkeepsie. Donations in honor of Sharon can be made to the Brain Trauma Foundation: braintrauma.org.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020