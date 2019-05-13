Sharon Nocket



Poughkeepsie - Sharon Godfrey Disbrow Nocket, 57, went to be with the lord at home in Poughkeepsie, NY on May 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Marie Morley Godfrey. She is survived by her daughter Amber Marie Disbow of Poughkeepsie, NY; Thomas Disbow of Plano, TX; and Edward Nocket of Poughkeepsie NY. she is also survived by her three siblings, sister Laurie York and husband Brian of ME, brother Charlie Godfrey and wife Kim of Milan, NY, sister Susan Dahlin of Poughkeepsie, NY, as well as her four nephews. Sharon graduated from Spackenkill High School in 1979 and from Dutchess Community College with a degree in business. She was presented the 2018 Leave A Legacy award by the Youth Mission Outreach. Sharon will always be remembered by her family and friends for her passion for music , her gardens, love of family and friends and her desire to help those in need. She was extremely creative, talented and had the best sense of humor ever. Her biggest strength while battling cancer for the last twenty two years was her unbounded faith in god and her courage. Cremation will take place at the convenience of the family and is under the supervision of Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. The family asks that any correspondence be done by email. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 13, 2019