Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Clinton Street
Wappingers Falls, NY
View Map
Shaun J. Riso


1996 - 2019
Shaun J. Riso Obituary
Shaun J. Riso

Wappingers Falls - Shaun J. Riso, a resident of Wappingers Falls, entered into rest Friday, November 15, 2019 at his home. He was 23.

Son of Brian Fitzpatrick and the late Danine Dul Long, he was born September 5, 1996 in Poughkeepsie. Shaun had worked as a laborer locally. He enjoyed writing and listening to music. He could often be found working on cars and was known for his detailing skills.

In addition to his father, Brian Fitzpatrick, he is survived by his daughter, Gemma Riso; his siblings, Brian Fitzpatrick, Jr., Erin Intonti and her husband, Jeremy, Felicia Long and Sheena Fitzpatrick; his grandfather, Rudolph Campilii, Sr.; his nephew, Wesley Intonti; his niece, Harlie Lephew; his aunt, Anita Galente; as well as numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his mother, Danine Long on December 28, 2012.

Family will receive their friends on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am on Saturday, November 23 at St. Mary's Church, Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls. Interment will follow in Wappingers Rural Cemetery, West Main Street in Wappingers Falls.

Memorial donations in Shaun's name may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, PO Box 266, Lagrangeville, NY 12540.

For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
