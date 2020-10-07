Sheila M. Mailler
Beacon - Sheila Mary Mailler, 75, of Beacon, went to be with the Lord October 5, 2020.
She was born July 24, 1945 in Dobbs Ferry, New York; daughter of the late Phyllis Riches and John Joseph Connolly. She was the youngest of four siblings. Predeceased were Peter, Judith (Jill) and Gay (Jackie).
After attending high school, Sheila was joined with Anthony Robert Grova and was an amazing guitarist (who was known as Magic Fingers Sheila). The dynamic duo, "Tony and Sheila Twin Guitars", played their beautiful country music across New York State and the east coast. Sheila was later married to Royal Mailler in 1976, who passed in 1997. Sheila was a member of the Union Vale Fire Department where she and Royal were both paramedics. They started a formal training program for paramedics in the Fire Department that is still in existence today. Sheila also spent many years in the medical field as a personal care nurse.
Above all, Sheila's heart belonged to her Catholic faith and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a Third Order Sister of the Most Holy Stigmata Fraternity, OSF at Mount Alvernia Center in Wappingers Falls, NY. She spent much of her time serving her community through her church at St. Joachim - St. Johns the Evangelist in Beacon. She loved volunteering for her parish. Sheila so enjoyed going on her Spiritual Retreats with her wonderful friends.
Sheila cherished all living creatures and dedicated much time caring for homeless cats in her community and participated in feline rescue. Her kind heart and loving ways touched many lives and will be remembered fondly. Sheila loved spending time with her family and friends, enjoyed silly movies and a good home cooked meal. She had some cooking specialties including her fabulous French toast.
She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Haumaier and Christina DeDonato and sons, Mark and James Mailler. She is survived by her grandchildren Sarah, Brian, Christopher, Chelsea, Geoffrey, Stephanie and Jacob, and great-grandchildren Alaina, Jacob, Tiernan and Thomas and in-laws, nieces and nephews, and a multitude of extended family.
Her son David Mailler and her grandson Matthew along with many of her loved ones were awaiting in Heaven to greet Sheila with their arms open.
Visitation will be Friday, October 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 10 at 10am at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon followed by burial at St. Joachim Cemetery.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.