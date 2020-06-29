Sheila Y. Williams
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheila Y. Williams

Beacon - Sheila Y. Williams, a longtime resident of Beacon, entered into rest on June 12 at Wingate at Beacon. She was 76 years old.

Sheila was born on February 6, 1944 in Manhattan, the daughter of the late Thomas and Yvone Jones Anderson. She married the late James Williams, who predeceased her in 2003. Sheila worked as an LPN for over forty years at Castle Point VA Medical Center and Fishkill Health Related Center. She was a longtime member of the Christ Church United Methodist in Beacon and the United Methodist Women's Club.

Sheila is survived by her children, Melissa Williams and James Williams; her brothers, Wayne and Thomas, Jr.; her sisters, Yvone and Andrea; several nieces and nephews; her four dogs, Domino, Petunia, Langston and Stripe.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sheila was predeceased by her sister, Thyra and her brother, Terrence.

Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family. A memorial service is planned for the future.

To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved