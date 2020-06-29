Sheila Y. Williams
Beacon - Sheila Y. Williams, a longtime resident of Beacon, entered into rest on June 12 at Wingate at Beacon. She was 76 years old.
Sheila was born on February 6, 1944 in Manhattan, the daughter of the late Thomas and Yvone Jones Anderson. She married the late James Williams, who predeceased her in 2003. Sheila worked as an LPN for over forty years at Castle Point VA Medical Center and Fishkill Health Related Center. She was a longtime member of the Christ Church United Methodist in Beacon and the United Methodist Women's Club.
Sheila is survived by her children, Melissa Williams and James Williams; her brothers, Wayne and Thomas, Jr.; her sisters, Yvone and Andrea; several nieces and nephews; her four dogs, Domino, Petunia, Langston and Stripe.
In addition to her parents and husband, Sheila was predeceased by her sister, Thyra and her brother, Terrence.
Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family. A memorial service is planned for the future.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 4, 2020.