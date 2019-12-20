|
Sheldon "Jiggs" Vetter
Gulfport, MS - Sheldon "Jiggs" Vetter, age 86, went home to be with his Lord on December 14, 2019 at Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, MS. He was born October 31, 1933 in Suffern, NY, to Frederick and Lucy (Maier) Vetter.
Mr. Vetter was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Lucy Vetter; his brother, Charles Vetter; and his sister, June Overfield.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Joanne (Nash) Vetter; his daughter, Melanie Vetter of Poughkeepsie, NY; his son, Darren (Lisa) Vetter, Poughkeepsie, NY; his grandchildren, Brandon and Rommi Vetter; his sister, Dawn (Vincent) Humphreys, Poughkeepsie, NY; and his cousins, nieces and nephews.
He retired from AT&T and the U.S. Navy Seabees. He was a member of the Post 170, American Legion Post 1302, and BPOE 275. In addition, he was a life member of the Hudson Valley Umpire Association (HVUA), IABO, CHVFA, New York State Softball Officials (NYSSO), The Retired Enlisted Association (TREA), Navy Seabee Veterans of American, Naval Enlisted Reserve Association, and MCB-19.
Jiggs and Joanne were members of Calvary Chapel Hudson Valley in NY and Gulf Coast Church in MS.
The family wishes to thank the personnel of Tender Loving Care, Gulfport, and Mid-Hudson Home Care, Poughkeepsie, NY, for their support and assistance in caring for Jiggs. A special thanks to all of their aides.
Services will take place in the spring in Poughkeepsie, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019