Shelia A. Braxton-Reed
Greenville, NC - On Tuesday, April 2, 2019 the Lord said come my child and take your rest, your work down here is done. Shelia A. Braxton-Reed was born on December 26, 1934, at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY, the first daughter of the late Swanson H. Braxton, Sr. and Mable M. Morton.
Shelia acceptance of Jesus Christ was at an early age in Central Baptist Church, Salt Point, NY, founded by her grandfather, Saint Morton. She played the piano in the church and also played for her father as her and her sisters' sang. She was reared in Millbrook, NY and became a native of Poughkeepsie, NY and was educated in the Millbrook School District. Shelia was employed at Western Publishing Co and retired from Fargo Mfr. Factory. On October 14, 1967, she married the love of her life the late William A. Reed, Sr. and on his departure August 2018, her heart shattered. Her trust and belief of Jesus, she kept the faith that God has done his best.
She was a member of "Faith Assembly of God" until she relocated to Greenville, South Carolina and became member of "First Assembly of God". Shelia loved her church, as her health declined, she was not able to attend. Beside the love for Jesus Christ and her family, she loved baseball, she was score keeper for softball Teams in Poughkeepsie and Millbrook. Shelia made the best sweet potato pies and was a great crossword puzzle solver. She had a green thumb and loved her plants. Shelia was beautiful and strong and conquered whatever was put before her. We her children salute her, we will miss her, but we know her hand will be there to help us cross over.
In peace she leaves to cherish her children; 5 daughters, Linda Goode-Colander, Roxanne Thomas (Larry) of Virginia, Georgetta Pompey (Londell), Sheila Goode, Christine Goode (Richard) of Greenville, SC; one son, William A. Reed, Jr. (Connie) of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Tammi, Anthony, Antoinette, Robert, Angela, Glen, Jr., Talasha, Frank, Isaiah, Talarra, David, Ronald, Jr., Taleesha, Tarod, Latasha, Shannon, Shawn, William, Tiona, Kierra and Brendan; 52 great-grandchildren; 25 great-great grandchildren; one sister, Gloria N. Braxton of Poughkeepsie, NY; honorary sister, Gretchen Reed; brother-in-law, Kenneth Reed of Poughkeepsie. Along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, Shelia is predeceased by her granddaughter, Tammi Reed; sister, Clara Braxton-Jamison; 3 brothers, Fred Duke, Harold Braxton and Swanson Braxton, Jr; several aunts, uncles and cousins; mother-in-law, Lillian Reed-Johnson; son-in-law, Rudolph Colander.
Mrs. Reed will repose 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Faith Assembly of God, 254 Spackenkill Road, Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Dr. Edward Jones will officiate. Interment at Nine Partners Cemetery, Millbrook, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 11, 2019