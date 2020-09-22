Shepherd Mother Hazel Bennerman



Poughkeepsie - Shepherd Mother Hazel Bennerman transitioned into glory on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.



Born to the late Ammie B. Faison and Lillian Murphy Faison in Bladen County, North Carolina on July 13, 1927. She graduated from Garland Colored High School in Garland, North Carolina. She served as the Shepherd Mother of Green Chapel Overcoming Church of God. Mother Bennerman loved to sing and praise the Lord everywhere she went. Mother Bennerman retired from Vassar Brothers Medical Center in 1989 after 21 years of service.



She is survived by her 2 sisters, Mary "Elizabeth" Faison, and Christine Faison Deputy both of Buffalo, NY; 3 brothers, Ammie Faison, Thomas Faison and Steve Faison all of Jacksonville, NC; 3 daughters, Pastor Frances Bunn (Thomas), Elder Glenda Payne (Bishop Alfred Payne) both of Poughkeepsie, NY and Mary Smith of Fayetteville, NC; 5 sons, James A. Bennerman, Jr. (Josephine) of Roxboro, NC, William "Randolph" Bennerman (Mary), Donnell Bennerman (Margaret), Charles L. Bennerman (Sharon) all of Poughkeepsie, NY and Lawrence "Larry" Bennerman (Jacqueline) of Highland, NY; 25 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, extended grandchildren, great-grandchildren; special cousin, Elizabeth McKoy and two special friends, Mother Ola Traylor and Mother Marie Bennett.



Shepherd Mother Hazel Bennerman was proceeded in death by her parents, Ammie Fasion and Lillian Murphy Faison; her husband, Deacon James A. Bennerman, Sr.; 5 sisters; Julia Faircloth, Bessie Rankin, Lena Bell Carr, Harriet Gleaves and Lena Bell Paramore; 2 brothers; Charles Faison and Lawrence "Larry" Faison.



Special thanks to the EMT as well as the staff of Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Shepherd Mother Bennerman will have a Walk-Through 4-8 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Green Chapel Overcoming Church of God, 39 South Bridge St., Poughkeepsie, NY. Home Going Celebration 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Church. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.









