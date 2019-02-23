Services
Donaldson Funeral Home Inc
100 N Main St
Massena, NY 13662
Sherry M. Long

Sherry M. Long

Massena - Sherry M. Long "Mustang Sally", 55, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 in her sleep at her home.

Sherry was born July 2, 1963 in Sharon, Connecticut, the daughter of James and Guylene (Noonan) LaFave. She spent most of her life in Dover Plains, New York with her husband, Kenneth Long and her two children. She spent weekends drag racing at Lebanon Dragway and had a passion for cooking.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Long of Dover Plains; her son, Kenneth J. Long of Dover Plains; her daughter and her husband, Jessica and Gary Bell of Rio Rancho, NM; her parents, James and Guylene LaFave of Massena; her sister, Michelle Curtis of Dover Plains; and her brother, James T. LaFave of Massena.

Services will be held at a time to be announced in Dover Plains.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
