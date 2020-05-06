Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
43 Fairview Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-2894
Interment
Friday, May 8, 2020
2:30 PM
Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherwood Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherwood Michael Thomas Sr.


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherwood Michael Thomas Sr. Obituary
Sherwood Michael Thomas Sr.

Sherwood Michael Thomas Sr., age 59 went to rest on May 3, 2020. Born on August 7, 1960, he was the son of the late Alexander Thomas and Maxine Pinkney.

Sherwood, affectionately known as "Michael" or "Uncle", lived life to the fullest, he found enjoyment in simple pleasures like spending time with his family and his friends. He was an avid supporter of the City of Poughkeepsie, which is evident by his life-long commitment of coaching football and instructing karate to local youths.

Sherwood Michael Thomas Sr. is survived by his wife, Anastasia Thomas, of Highland, New York; daughters, Tapre Thomas and Abyesha Holman; brothers, Ricky Thomas and Shawn Pinkney; aunts, Marlene Greene and Willie Bea Thompson; grandchildren, Jayzier, Kayden, Zyron, Zynaelle, Jameen and Jayziah, and his nephews, Rishad and Rahjer Thomas. As well as a host of cousins and extended family.

Sherwood Michael Thomas Sr., will be laid to rest where he joins his son, Sherwood Jr., and his sister, Kendall. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends.

Mr. Thomas will be interned 2:30 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2020 at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services for Sherwood Thomas Sr. will be at a later date. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best". Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherwood's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -