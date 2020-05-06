|
|
Sherwood Michael Thomas Sr.
Sherwood Michael Thomas Sr., age 59 went to rest on May 3, 2020. Born on August 7, 1960, he was the son of the late Alexander Thomas and Maxine Pinkney.
Sherwood, affectionately known as "Michael" or "Uncle", lived life to the fullest, he found enjoyment in simple pleasures like spending time with his family and his friends. He was an avid supporter of the City of Poughkeepsie, which is evident by his life-long commitment of coaching football and instructing karate to local youths.
Sherwood Michael Thomas Sr. is survived by his wife, Anastasia Thomas, of Highland, New York; daughters, Tapre Thomas and Abyesha Holman; brothers, Ricky Thomas and Shawn Pinkney; aunts, Marlene Greene and Willie Bea Thompson; grandchildren, Jayzier, Kayden, Zyron, Zynaelle, Jameen and Jayziah, and his nephews, Rishad and Rahjer Thomas. As well as a host of cousins and extended family.
Sherwood Michael Thomas Sr., will be laid to rest where he joins his son, Sherwood Jr., and his sister, Kendall. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends.
Mr. Thomas will be interned 2:30 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2020 at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services for Sherwood Thomas Sr. will be at a later date. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best". Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020