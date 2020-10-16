Shirley A. Cady
Poughkeepsie - Shirley A. Cady, 87, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on October 15, 2020 in Vassar Bros. Medical Center. She was born on July 3, 1933 in Kingston, NY, the daughter of Alton & Mary Jones Conner. Shirley married Willard L. "Bill" Cady on June 30, 1957 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He predeceased her on May 9, 1985.
For many years she worked as a Dietary Aide for the City of Poughkeepsie School District, first at Smith School and finishing at Poughkeepsie Middle School.
Family was the most important of all for her. Shirley loved Casino's, Bingo, Scratch Offs and Lotteries. She loved feeding the birds, squirrels, and deer in the yard she enjoyed on the bench she treasured. Shirley enjoyed being outside taking walks and people watching. Her loving grandchildren called her "Pocket Size Grandma".
Survivors include her son: Brian L. (Pat) Cady of Hyde Park, NY; daughter: Michelle A. "Mikey" Cady of Poughkeepsie, NY and brother: Charles Gardiner of Hyde Park, NY. Grandchildren include: Erick, Patrick & Katelyn; great-grandchildren: Logan & Kyung and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her cat: Junior. She was predeceased by her brother: Robert Conner and sister: Margaret Butler.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son F.H., Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10AM in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the family plot in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations are requested to plant a tree and feed the wildlife of the neighborhood. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com