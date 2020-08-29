Shirley A. Frederick
LaGrange - Shirley Anne Frederick, 89 , of LaGrangeville, NY passed away peacefully at home on August 28, 2020. Born in Johnstown, NY on March 17, 1931 to her parents Howard and Inez (Pedrick) Putnam. She graduated Johnstown High School class of 1949 Salutatorian with the plan of making her career out of caring for others. Shortly thereafter, she graduated Albany Medical Center School of Nursing Class of 1951 Valedictorian where she enjoyed her natural calling of caring for others as a Registered Nurse (RN) with Albany Medical Center for several years.
On June 12, 1954, Shirley married Albert Frederick, Jr. and continued as an RN supporting her young family through Mr. Frederick's graduation from Albany Law School in 1958. Shirley and her family then moved to Poughkeepsie where she worked at Vassar Brothers Hospital for many years in Nursing while managing her growing family with her natural unconditional softness and loving support for all she touched.
Shirley's sweet and altruistic nature was one-of-a-kind and will be greatly missed by her loving son, family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband in 2010 and daughter in 2019. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law David W. and Rosanne Frederick who loved her dearly and cared for Shirley in their home since 2004. Also, "Granny Shirley" is survived by her grandchildren Melissa and Kyle Vandewater, David Frederick, Jr., Alexander Frederick (and Fiancée Lesley Hanley) and great grandchildren Annabelle, Thomas, Lincoln and Levi Vandewater, Kennidy, Willow and Cole Frederick.
"Shirl the Pearl" adored her family and special friends, Bill and Debbie Dunstan and their family who the Fredericks all considered as family too. Bill and Debbie regularly increased Shirley's quality of life for over 30 years. These memories were also enhanced by her daughter-in-law Rosanne's "Letterii Family" inclusion of Shirley for over 45 years....a truly appreciated and blessed family life. Words fall short of expressing the Frederick Family's gratitude for Shirley's long term friends Teri and Peter, Franny, Margi, Josephine and Georgy....and also for the genuine caring and softness given Shirley by Debbie, Jessica, Julie and Penny during her most challenging end-of-life times.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, there will be no calling hours and services will be private with Shirley's final Entombment next to her beloved husband in the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Community Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (hvhospice.org
). Arrangements are under the direction of the William G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. To send on online condolence, please visit the website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com