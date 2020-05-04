|
|
Shirley A. Hustis
Sanford, ME - Shirley Ann Hustis, 88, a resident of Sanford, Maine since 2008, and formerly of Fishkill, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020.
She was born in Fishkill, New York on April 9, 1932, a daughter of the late Chester and Dorothy (Gifford) Smith. For many years she was employed by the Wappingers Central School District in the Cafeteria Department. She had also previously been employed by Superior Marine and IBM.
She enjoyed bowling, bingo and liked to go square dancing. She also enjoyed camping and shopping. At the age of seven years old she became a member of the Drum Corps. Shirley loved entertaining and gatherings with family and friends. She was full of life and laughter and would do anything for those she loved.
She is predeceased by her husband, Warren J. Hustis who passed in 1988, daughter Brenda Melick, and sister Barbara Carozza.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lori Whiteley and husband Frank of Sanford, ME, and Debra Salazar and husband Mark of Tamarac, FL; grandchildren, Nick Brown, Sarah Whiteley, Joshua Whiteley, Joey Melick and wife BJ, Heather Manter and husband Josh, Lindsey Melick, Zarek Melick, Jennifer Salazar, and Cory Salazar; one great grandson, Grayson Manter; and her son-in-law, Phillip Melick.
The family would like to express thanks to all the staff at the Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Sanford for their compassion, love and care. Mom was treated like family by them and she loved everyone.
She will be buried with her husband at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
Arrangements in New York are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill, New York. For online tributes, you can visit Shirley's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020