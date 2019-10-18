|
|
Shirley A. Murray
Poughkeepsie, New York - Shirley A. Murray 74 died on Thursday October 17, 2019 at the Pines at Poughkeepsie.
Shirley was born on July 15, 1945 in Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Jules and the late Anna LeMere.
On January 26, 1963 in Pawling, New York Shirley married George A. Murray. He predeceased her on December 14, 2014.
Shirley was a local resident for the last 45 years previously from Sharon Connecticut. She was a member of St. Denis Church in Hopewell and loved scrapbooking and crossword puzzles.
Shirley is survived by her children and their spouses, Anita Murray West and Keith Albano of Poughkeepsie, Lori DeRosa and Mike of Poughquag, Ann Squeglia and Vincent of Pleasant Valley, Shane Murray and Regina of Poughkeepsie and Paul Murray of Indiana. Shirley is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband George and 9 brothers and sisters.
Calling hours will be held Monday October 21, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday 10am October 22, 2019 St. Denis Church Beekman Road Hopewell, New York. Burial will follow at St. Denis Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019