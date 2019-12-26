Services
Darrow Funeral Home
39 South Hamilton Street
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
Shirley Anderson Walden

Gaston, North Carolina - Shirley Anderson Walden, 82, departed this life on December 16, 2019. Born March 3, 1937, in Roanoke Rapids, NC, she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Green Mosley (Ada).

Shirley was married to the late Alfred Anderson. Upon retirement, she returned to her home state and became a long-time resident, and she married the late John Walden of Gaston, NC.

Those remaining to cherish her life are her devoted son and daughter; Donald Carter, Sr. and Sheree Anderson; brothers Luther "Leon" Faulcon, Thomas "Bill" Mosley and Dennis Mosley.

Services will be held at Trinity Temple Church, 14 South Bridge Street, Poughkeepsie, NY on Sunday, December 29, visitation at 11 a.m., followed by a 12 p.m. service. Interment: December 30, 2019, Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
