Shirley Ann Teller
Rhinebeck - Shirley Ann Teller, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at the Baptist Home at Brookmeade.
Born in Rochester on March 14, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Margaret Keith.
Shirley's family moved to the Poughkeepsie area when she was a teenager and she attended Arlington High School, graduating in 1952.
Shirley was a proud and loving mother of the four children she had with her former spouse, Ralph Teller of Wappingers Falls. She is survived by her son Keith Teller and his wife Jessica of Poughkeepsie; daughter Rebecca Mancuso and her husband Nick of Poughquag; and son Eric Teller and his wife Mary Lou of Hyde Park. She was predeceased by her youngest son Mark Teller.
Shirley is also survived by her three grandchildren, Kyle Teller and his wife Victoria of Rochester, NH; Myles Mancuso of Poughqaug; Claire Postolan and her husband Michael of Hyde Park; her two great-grandchildren, Ryder and River Postolan of Hyde Park; and many dear friends.
Shirley was predeceased by her sister Katherine "Kay" Cady.
Shirley had a generous spirit and loved helping others. She put herself through Dutchess Community College and became a social worker at the Dutchess County Department of Social Services, where she worked for many happy years. In her retirement, she served as an election worker in the Town of Poughkeepsie.
Shirley was a creative soul who loved music and enjoyed singing. She was a talented artist who sketched and painted; she also wrote poetry and loved to dance.
Shirley will be forever remembered for her vivacious and charming personality, her wit and warmth, and her sparkling smile and gregarious laughter. She had a plaque in her apartment that read, "The most important things in life aren't things," and that is how she lived. She loved spending time with her family, playing games with her grandchildren, and enjoying the company of old friends. She took pleasure in life, and was a fun and kind person who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
As Shirley loved animals, in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538.
Calling hours will take place from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home at 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 808 Traver Rd., Pleasant Valley, NY, with inurnment in the columbarium to follow. For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019