Poughkeepsie - Shirley E. Bruno 87 of Poughkeepsie died Tuesday April 2, 2019 at the Mid Hudson Regional Hospital.



Born in Plattsburgh New York on January 8, 1932, she was the daughter of Francis and Stella Perry Senecal.



On April 24, 1962 at Our Lady of Victory Church in Plattsburgh New York, Shirley married Joseph M. Bruno.



Shirley was a local resident most of her life, previously from Plattsburgh New York.



Shirley was a member of Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie, she loved BINGO, going on trips to the Casinos, family outings and summer vacations in Plattsburgh.



Shirley is survived by her children, Susan Dooris and her husband Bruce of Poughkeepsie, Lisa Legname and her husband Allan of Vero Beach, Joseph A. Bruno of Millbrook, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sister Theresa Grande of Patterson, NY and her brother Maynard Senecal of Plattsburgh.



Shirley was predeceased by her husband Joseph M. Bruno , her daughter Deborah McCray and several brothers and sisters.



Calling Hours will be held Saturday April 6, 2019 from 10:30am to 1pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. At 1pm following calling hours there will be a prayer service and burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery.



If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com