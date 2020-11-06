Shirley E. Sedore
Poughkeepsie, New York - Shirley E Sedore, 88 years old, passed away on November 1, 2020, peacefully at home in Poughkeepsie NY.
Shirley was born on August 24, 1932, in Riverside NJ to Reginald and Jennie Bridge. She graduated from Rancocas Regional High School and received her PHT degree from La Salle University.
She married Louis J Sedore on May 31, 1953, who survives her. They were married in Mount Holly NJ.
She is predeceased by her parents, her brother Reginald Bridge and her beloved daughter, Debra Ann Sedore Stahl.
She is survived by her brother, Kenneth Bridge, her son, Mark Sedore, and her daughter Karen Sedore Garza; 5 grandchildren: Jenna Stahl, Steffan Sedore, Kelsi Southworth, Kassidy Sedore, and Tylee Esbensen, 3 great-grandchildren: Lilliana Southworth, Kyler Sedore, and Beckett Watson.
A private service was held on Monday evening for family only at Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home on Hooker Avenue in Poughkeepsie.
Shirley enjoyed traveling with her loving husband, Lou. Her favorite hobby was the genealogy of the family. She was an active volunteer. For many years she was the company Manager for the Mid-Hudson Regional Ballet Company and costume production for Estelle and Alfonso.
She was a homemaker all her life and, with her husband Lou, raised 3 independent children.
She is deeply missed by friends and family.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.