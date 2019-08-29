|
Shirley K. Long
LaGrange - Shirley K. Long, 97, of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away August 21, 2019 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family.
Daughter of the late Frederick and Carolyn Kloepfer, she was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School and Vassar College. On April 9,1949 she married the love of her life Judson H. Long, who predeceased her. Shirley's love of math led her to teaching. She taught advanced math at Arlington High School, retiring in 1986.
A Devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling the world, birdwatching, gardening, and attending Broadway shows.
Shirley is survived by her son Douglas Long of Hyde Park, NY, her daughter Jennifer Hosford of Fanwood, NJ, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday August 31, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am at the First Congregational church, 269 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. The funeral service will be held at 10:30am following visitation. Burial will follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The First Congregational church or Mid-Hudson Animal Aid. To Send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019