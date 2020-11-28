1/1
Shirley M. Jago
Shirley M. Jago

Pittsford - Shirley M. Jago passed peacefully on Saturday November 21, 2020 at the age of 93. Predeceased by her parents Lillian and Carlton Rymph and her loving husband, Howard.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Jago (Maureen) of Pittsford, NY, Cynthia (John) Hotrovich of Pleasant Valley, NY, and Brenda Jago of Warwick, RI; grandchildren Katherine Ivanonva, Stephanie (Greg) Doyle and Jennifer Vedro; and 4 great-grandsons.

Shirley was resourceful, independent, and a lifelong learner, earning her associates degree from Mohegan Community College at the age of 56. She was an avid gardener and talented seamstress. She worked in Headstart programs in NY and Connecticut. She retired as the manager of the Covenant Soup Kitchen in Willimantic, Connecticut.

The family would like to thank the staffs of The Northfield and of The Rochester Presbyterian Home at Creekstone for the kindness and care that they provided for their mother.

A private family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For further information please visit www.keenanfuneralhomes.com




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
