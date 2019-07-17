|
Shirley M. Passante
Ft.Pierce, FL & Highland, NY - Shirley M. Passante, 91 a resident of Fort Pierce, Florida, previously a long time resdient of Highland, NY died Thursday July 11, 2019.
Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on September 6, 1927 she attended and graduated from Highland High School.
Mrs. Passante was employed at Grand Union in Highland. After she retired she moved to Fort Pierce, Florida and was employed and retired from Sams Club.
Mrs. Passante was a loving sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her memory will live in all of our hearts forever.
Mrs. Passante is survived by her daughter, son in law, two daughters in law, two sisters, two brothers, numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 8th from 5-8 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528. A Funeral Home Service will be held Friday July 19th at 11am. Interment will follow at Lloyd Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019