Shirley Mae Cyr
1929 - 2020
Shirley Mae Cyr

Shirley Mae Cyr joined her husband in heaven on Friday, September 18, 2020 after a long and beautiful life. Shirley was born in Baltimore, MD to LouIs Cass Mueller and Thelma Edna Oed Mueller on May 23, 1929. She married the love of her life and husband of 63 years, Richard Alfred Cyr on September 9, 1950 and was the beloved mother to 8 children.

Shirley and Richard raised their family in Saugerties, NY, then Hopewell Junction, NY then moved down to Port Charlotte, Florida in 1994. Richard passed in 2013 and Shirley moved up to Canton, GA. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents, Louis and Thelma, and her brothers Ronald and Louis Mueller. She is survived by her sister Thelma (Sis) Livermon, and her children, Richard, Jr (Dianne) Cyr of VA, Victoria Cyr of NY, Valerie (William) Landell of NJ, Christian Cyr of NY, Ronald (Stephanie) Cyr of GA, Lisa (Scott) Lang of IL, Melissa (Howard) Vallimont of GA, and Janice (David) Morgan of NY, 19 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

Shirley will be missed for her smile that lit up the room, her great sense of humor (joke telling), her creativity and dance moves, and her never ending energy.

May she rest in eternal peace in heaven.

Private services will be scheduled at a later date.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
September 25, 2020
I send my condolences to the entire Cyr Family, may Mom rest in peace. Growing up on Appletree Drive, we were very blessed to call all our wonderful neighbors, Family, and I cherish those memories, that we all shared. Making me share your loss, but also celebrating a life well lived. Bless you all...
Your neighbor,
Bobby Swingle
Bobby Swingle
Friend
