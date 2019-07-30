|
Shirley Mae Herring Bent
Highland - Shirley Mae Herring Bent entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was 73.
Shirley was the daughter of the late John D. and Mattie Bell Herring born on August 22, 1945 in Garland, NC. She grew up in Highland, NY and attended Highland High School.
Shirley spent the last 10 years of her life here where we call home. She lived most of her life and raised her family in Egg Harbor, NJ. She was employed for Lenox China and shared many Lenox gifts with family and friends.
She leaves to mourn two sons, Curt Bent of Las Vegas, NV and David and Angelique Bent of Florida; one daughter, Wanda Bell of Las Vegas, NV; 7 grandchildren, Johnathan Storey, Kristal and Ryan Bell, Shanna Sykes, Rachael and David Bent Jr., Rosie Showstead; 3 great-grandchildren, Gianna and Ramses Rivera and Branden Storey; 5 siblings, Rosetta Herring Spearman and Mattie R. Herring both of Poughkeepsie, NY; Florine Herring of Raleigh, NC, Floyd and Mariella of Valley Stream, NY Avery Herring and Shelby of Kingston, NY; her loving spiritual family; Superintendent Forbes, sisters of Galilee Church, Elizabeth McKoy, Lottie Carey and Martha Ling.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mattie Herring and sister, Linda Herring.
Ms. Bent will repose 10-11 AM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Galilee Pentecostal Church, 6 Reade Place, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Superintendent Godfrey Forbes, eulogist. Funeral service 11:00 AM at the church. Interment at Lloyd Rural Cemetery, Highland, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 30, 2019