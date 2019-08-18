|
Shirley Rose Scea
Poughkeepsie, New York - Shirley Rose Scea 93 of Poughkeepsie died at home Friday August 16, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Shirley was born in Poughkeepsie on April 15, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and the late Rose Burke Dubois.
Shirley was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School.
On October 9, 1949 in Poughkeepsie Shirley married Arthur Scea, he predeceased her on December 12, 2017.
Shirley was employed as a secretary at IBM and then continued her work as a secretary at the YWCA.
Shirley is survived by her three sons, Ken Scea, Richard Scea of Poughkeepsie, Andrew Scea of Highland, her two daughters Rose Pool of Poughkeepsie, Stephaine Walter of Santa Rosa California and her granddaughter Jennifer Scea of Poughkeepsie
Shirley was predeceased by her two son in-law's Donovan Pool, Iggy Walter, her two brothers Charlie Dubois and John (Bob) Dubois and her sister Doris Riley.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday August 20, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York. A Graveside Service will be held 11am Wednesday August 21, 2019 at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Community Mausoleum.
Memorial donations can be made in Shirley's name to Hospice of the Hudson Valley 374 Violet Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
If you would like to leave and online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneral home.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 18, 2019