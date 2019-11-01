|
Siegfried J. Schwandt
Highland - Siegfried J. Schwandt, 91, passed away on October 30, 2019. Born December 6, 1927, in Brieske, Germany. Siegfried was the son of Heinrich Schwandt and Anna Selma Schwandt, nee Wehofsky. Siegfried was a tool and die maker by trade and applied his skills to his love of woodworking and carpentry. He enjoyed playing soccer and tennis, and built a clay court in his back yard. He was also an avid gardener who enjoyed cooking, dancing and traveling. Siegfried was a long-time member of the Germania Blue and White Soccer Club.
He was predeceased by his ex-wife Else Diaz, nee Massoth, and is survived by his son Henry W. Schwandt, daughter-in-law Vera E. Lawrence, granddaughter Lauren A. Fisher, ex-wife Jean Joyce, and his companion of many years, Janine Jordan.
Calling Hours will take place on Thursday, November 7th from 10:30am to 12:30pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St., Highland NY 12528. A funeral home service will be held at 12pm during the calling hours.
