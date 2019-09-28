|
Sigmund Wisst
EAST FISHKILL - Sigmund H. Wisst, 88, a resident of Wappingers Falls since 1964 and previously of Queens, died on September 25, 2019 at Wingate at Dutchess.
Born on September 22, 1931 in Wendlingen, Germany, Sigmund was the son of Herman and Emma Wisst. On February 16, 1964 at Trinity Reformed Church in Queens, Sigmund married the love of his life, Ruth Metzler, who survives at home.
Sigmund was an electrical foreman at Castle Point VAMC for 21 years until his retirement in 1996. He was a member of the First Reformed Church of Fishkill and the East Fishkill Seniors, who were all his very good friends. Sigmund was a member of Schwabischer Saengerhund in Brooklyn, which was the group where he met his wife. He traveled to Alaska and the Panama Canal, but he especially loved to cruise.
In addition to his wife, Sigmund is survived by his daughter, Karen Maisch of Germany, 3 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces, a nephew, and his good friends, Robert Costa and family, Dominick Scecchitano and family and Greg, Don and Marge Harlin.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 11am-1pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will follow at 1pm. Inurnment will be held on Monday at 12pm at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 28, 2019