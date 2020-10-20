1/1
Sirredrick R. Richardson
1970 - 2020
Sirredrick R. Richardson

Collinsville, IL - Sirredrick R. Richardson, 49, of Collinsville, IL, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, IL. Born on October 27, 1970 in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was the son of Herbert Richardson and Elizabeth Howard. He had been a 7 year resident of IL. He worked for Marco Manufacturing. Sirredrick was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School and Job Core. He married Monica Chandler in Illinois and she survives him at home. He was a member of Mount Olive Church and he liked motorcycles, DJ'ing and was a graffiti artist. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother and his children (twins) Sirrednica and Sirredrick R. Richardson and DaShawn Richardson all of Illinois. Also surviving is his brother Janmar Richardson of Poughkeepsie, his sister Levogie Richardson of NY, Asahya Smith (Willie), Terraya Richardson of Poughkeepsie, Starrkeyia Richardson of Poughkeepsie and his nephew Maleek Richardson. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 10:30 - 11:30am at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:30, following visitation, and burial will be held in the Union Cemetery, Hyde Park, NY. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
OCT
22
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
