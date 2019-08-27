|
|
Solveig Christine Nelson
Poughkeepsie - Solveig Christine Nelson, 94, of Poughkeepsie, NY entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Lutheran Care Center. Christine, as she was known to all her friends, was born on October 23, 1924 in Stockholm Sweden. She was the daughter of the late Gosta and Gertrude Gustafsson Larsson. Christine was educated in Sweden and immigrated to America in the 1950's, where she lived in Chicago and California before coming to Poughkeepsie. Christine worked as an assistant to the head librarian at Vassar College for 20 years. She was a long standing member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She had a great love for many outdoor activities, which included cross-country skiing and tennis. She was a trained opera singer and was known for her beautiful singing voice. She was a member of the Mid Hudson Opera Company and the Mid Hudson Chorus, as well as St. John's Choir. She sang in many local operas and musicals. Christine is survived by her two daughters Marie (James) Ausanio of Hopewell Jct. and Terry Nelson O'Keefe of Tivoli. Also surviving is her sister Birgitta Winnem in Stockholm, Sweden, three grandchildren, who she adored; James Ausanio, Anna Ausanio and Ivy O'Keefe and her niece and nephew Linn and Kristian Winnem, both of Sweden. Christine was predeceased by her brother Lennart Larsson of Sweden. The family would like to express their appreciation to the Lutheran Care Center for their wonderful care and kindness. Visitation will be Thursday, August 29, 2019, 11AM-12:30PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services will be at 12:30PM in the Funeral Home. Burial is private and at the convenience of the family. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019