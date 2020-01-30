|
Sophia T. Voulgaris
Hopewell Junction - Sophia T. Voulgaris, 99, a lifelong Dutchess County resident, died peacefully on January 29, 2020 at the Wingate at Dutchess.
Born in Poughkeepsie on July 27, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Vera (Kniffin) Poulmas. On June 23, 1940 in Poughkeepsie, Sophia married George D. Voulgaris who had emigrated from Andros, Greece. Her husband of over 40 years predeceased her on October 3, 1980.
Sophia is survived by her children, Dimitrios Voulgaris of Poughkeepsie, Anna Velie of Pleasant Valley, Katina Kalogridis and her spouse Leonidas of Yonkers, Michael Voulgaris of Staatsburg, and Nancy Trigonis and her husband Tony of Hopewell Junction; her grandchildren, Kelly and Jonathan Greene, Kacie and Michael Newport, George and Marge Kalogridis, James Kalogridis and his companion Josie Krebsbach, Karissa and Brian Houghtaling, Michael and Anna Trigonis, and Sophia Trigonis; her great-grandchildren, Samuel Greene, Noah Greene, Opheleia Kalogridis, Apollo Kalogridis, Liliana Houghtaling, Emmaline Houghtaling, Jennifer Green, Holly Allgaier, and Melissa Decker; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her siblings; Helen Manousos, Vera Fondulas, Constantine Poulmas, Martha Nerangis, Anna Moustakas, James Poulmas, and Betty Baker; son-in-law, Edward Velie; and daughters-in-law, Janet Voulgaris and Carol Voulgaris.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-5 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 am at Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church, 140 South Grand Avenue, Poughkeepsie followed by burial at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Donations may be made in her memory to Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church. Please visit Sophia's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020