Sr. Eulalia Bonilla, OBT



HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Sr. Eulalia Carmen Bonilla, OBT, 93, died peacefully on April 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving religious sisters.



Born on December 10, 1925 in El Salvador, she was the daughter of Jose Angel Bonilla and Rafaela Hernandez. Sister Eulalia entered religious life in 1949 and professed her First Vows in 1953. In 1958, she professed her Perpetual Vows in the Congregation of the Oblates to Divine Love, now the Oblates to the Blessed Trinity at St. Aloysius Novitiate in Hopewell Junction.



Sr. Eulalia worked for many years in Sacred Family High School (Colegio La Sagrada Familia) in El Salvador where she oversaw the discipline of the school and took care of the boarding students. She also served in Rome visiting the elderly and as a sacristan in the Motherhouse. Sister also worked with the Hispanic community at St. John the Evangelist in Beacon and as a Eucharistic Minister in St. Patrick's Cathedral.



Sister Eulalia is survived by many nieces and nephews, and her community of religious sisters.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-5pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 11:30 am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 7, 2019