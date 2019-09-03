|
Sr. Marie Colette Muller
Mount Vernon - Sr. Marie Colette Muller, 92, of Mount Vernon died on August 25, 2019. Born Lillian R. Muller on October 2, 1926 in Atlantic City, NJ to the late Albin and Rosa (Hirzel) Muller. On January 12, 1948 she entered the religious order Sister's of St. Francis of the Neumann Community and took her final vows on July 14, 1953. Sister began a long ministry in Nursing as a baby nurse at the NY Foundling Hospital, staff nurse at St. Agnes Hospital in White Plains and St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie. She was a member of the Pastoral Care team at St. Francis Hospital, beginning in 1979 until her retirement to the Wartburg Campus in Mt. Vernon. Visiting Thursday, September 5, 2019, 9:30 AM - 10:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 10:30 am at St. Catherine's Church, Pelham. Interment to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie. To sign our online guestbook visit www.westchesterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 3, 2019