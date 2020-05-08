|
|
Sr. Rose Assumpta Rosato
Mount Vernon - Sr. Rose Assumpta Rosato, a resident of Mount Vernon, NY passed away on May 6, 2020.
Sister entered the Sisters of St. Francis, Hastings on Hudson October 3, 1940 and was professed on July 14, 1943 and made final vows on the same date in 1946. Sister began her teaching Ministry at St. Rosalie School, Brooklyn and St. Aloysius School at Mt. Loretto Staten. In Westchester, Sister taught at St Catherine School, Pelham, Annunciation School, Crestwood and for many years at Immaculate Conception School, Tuckahoe where she was a well know Math and Science Teacher.
Sister earned both her BS and MS in education for Fordham University and received numerous National Science Foundation Grants. She was included in the "Who's Who Among American Teachers" 4th edition, as well as chosen in 1995 and 1999 for Special Honorary Recognition by former students attending Fordham Preparatory School.
Sister is survived by her sister; Josephine Albano, many nieces, nephews and her Sisters of St. Francis.
Sister was predeceased by her sisters; Grace Snow, Lizette Fiacco, Frances Rosato, Julia Macaro, Lee Dino, Natalie Tracey and her deceased brothers; George, William and Alexander Rosato.
Donations in Sisters honor may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities at 960 James St., Second Floor, Syracuse, NY, 13203-2503.
Due to the current Covid-19 Health Crisis, services are private.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 218 Mill St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
To send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020