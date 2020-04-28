|
Stacey Ann Swart
Knoxville - On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Stacey Ann Poddo-Swart of Knoxville, MD, beloved wife and cherished mother of four children, was called home by Jesus.
Stacey was born on February 17, 1972, in Poughkeepsie, NY. She graduated from Roy C. Ketcham HS in 1990. Stacey went on to earn an associate degree in Nursing from SUNY Delhi in 1992 and a bachelor's degree in Nursing from SUNY Utica in 1994.
After college Stacey was commissioned an Ensign in the United States Navy Nurse Corps. She attended Officer Candidate School (OCS) in Rhode Island and was then stationed aboard the National Naval Medical Center (NNMC) in Bethesda, MD, as a Nurse. She distinguished herself there and in March of 1997 was chosen to serve as the recovery room nurse for President Bill Clinton following his knee surgery. She also attended shipboard firefighting school and was assigned to the USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) in Baltimore, MD. Stacey volunteered for a one-month deployment aboard the USS George Washington (CVN-73) as the ship's only female Nurse in support of female Naval Aviators. Stacey was honorably discharged from the US Navy in 1998 as a Lieutenant.
After the Navy, Stacey worked for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, VA, as an occupational health nurse. She was also assigned to the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) in Chantilly, VA. During that time, she began pursuing a master's degree in Information Technology (IT) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU). This newfound knowledge enabled her to make a career change into cyber security. She was hired by SAIC and served on a contract with the National Security Agency (NSA) in Fort Meade, MD. Stacey's final role with SAIC, prior to starting a family, was with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) at Fort Detrick in Frederick, MD.
Stacey has a close relationship with Jesus that continues in heaven. She is survived by James her husband of 23 years, son Jonathan, daughter Bonnie, son Josiah, and daughter Eden. Stacey has successfully homeschooled all four of her children with an emphasis on experiential learning. She loves to travel with her family and together they have lived in Abu Dhabi, Hawaii, Maryland, and Ohio. Her travels have also taken her to the Bahamas, England, Japan, Mexico, Oman, and Sweden.
Stacey is also survived by her parents George and Joanie (Wilson) Poddo who now reside in Frederick, MD, her sister Lori (Cary) of Garner, NC, her brother Michael (Cindy) of House Spring, MO, and her brother Steve of Frederick, MD. Her extended family, and friends around the world, mourn their loss while celebrating heaven's gain.
In honor of Stacey's commitment to her children, and in lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted into the children's State of Maryland 529 education savings plans.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020