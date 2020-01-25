Resources
Stacia S. Zimmerman

Stacia S. Zimmerman In Memoriam
Robert S. DiTullo

07/25/1954. 01/25/1995

Imagine how many bedtime stories would have been told, the camping trips at the lake and the water so cold. Music played, new favorites perhaps or occasionally bringing back the Good Rats. A warm smile with your signature greeting, or fried tiny meatballs on a Sunday, and a container to go just before leaving. So many events, both happy and sad your presence surely missed, but we always had the feeling you were there more times than we can list. Can it be possible that twenty five years have passed, or was it as most times it seems, only a moment ago. When you see someone we know, tell them we said Hello.

Never forgotten

All those who loved you.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
