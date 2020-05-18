Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Stanley Bruce Grecke


1942 - 2020
Stanley Bruce Grecke Obituary
Stanley Bruce Grecke

Dover Plains - Stanley Bruce Grecke, 77, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home. Bruce was a sales associate at Home Depot in Brewster, NY for many years.

Born on September 17, 1942 in Queens, NY, he was the son of the late Stanley Oscar Grecke and Alys (Thompson) Grecke. He served in the United States Coast Guard. On March 27, 1965 in Brooklyn, NY, he married Carol Andersen who survives at home.

Bruce attained the rank of Eagle Boy Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow. He was also a Town of Dover councilman in 1991 and town supervisor from 1992 to 1995.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Steven Grecke of North Carolina and Brian Grecke, and his wife, Jessie, of New Milford, CT; two daughters, Karen Grant and her husband, Christopher, of Middletown, NY and Susan Grecke of New Paltz, NY. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Michael and Victoria Grecke, Lavaisha and Latisha Sparrow and Jourdan Stracener and two great grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Suzanne Grecke.

Graveside services and burial will take place on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Lutheran All Faiths Cemetery, 27-29 Metropolitan Avenue, Middle Village, NY. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020
