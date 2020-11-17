1/1
Stanley Fischer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Fischer

LAGRANGEVILLE - Stanley Arthur Fischer, 94, died on November 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Stan was born to Bertha (Eschbach) and Harry Fischer on July 9, 1926 in Huntington. He has been married to his soulmate, Polly Fischer, for 69 years. They have two children, Cathy Hamlin and Martha Murray and 3 grandchildren.

Stan was proud to have served in WWII in the 12th Armored Division of the US Army. Stan was a man of few words, a quiet man, but he loved his family. He enjoyed traveling in his RV, working in his wood shop, and enjoying the peace and quiet of his home. He was a carpenter by trade and a true artist at heart. He would look at an ordinary piece of wood and turn it into an object of art. He was a master of all trades and could fix just about everything. Stan built their first home and most of the furniture in it. He turned beautiful bowls, carved an array of birds and animals, built musical instruments, and much more.

Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be no funeral services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit Stan's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved