Stanley Fischer
LAGRANGEVILLE - Stanley Arthur Fischer, 94, died on November 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Stan was born to Bertha (Eschbach) and Harry Fischer on July 9, 1926 in Huntington. He has been married to his soulmate, Polly Fischer, for 69 years. They have two children, Cathy Hamlin and Martha Murray and 3 grandchildren.
Stan was proud to have served in WWII in the 12th Armored Division of the US Army. Stan was a man of few words, a quiet man, but he loved his family. He enjoyed traveling in his RV, working in his wood shop, and enjoying the peace and quiet of his home. He was a carpenter by trade and a true artist at heart. He would look at an ordinary piece of wood and turn it into an object of art. He was a master of all trades and could fix just about everything. Stan built their first home and most of the furniture in it. He turned beautiful bowls, carved an array of birds and animals, built musical instruments, and much more.
Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be no funeral services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit Stan's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.