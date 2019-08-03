|
Stanley J. Jablonka
Stanfordville - Stanley J. Jablonka, 60, died on August 1, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Mount Kisco on November 3, 1958, he was the son of Stanley Jablonka and Nora Vetter Jablonka. Stan had worked as the head of maintenance engineers for Chappaqua Transportation, and owner and operator of Jablonka Excavating. A Harley Davidson biker, he enjoyed motorcycles and racing especially at his home track, Orange County Raceway.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Alexis (Phillips) Jablonka; his children, Stanley and Jenny Jablonka, Shannon Jablonka, Shane Jablonka and Travis Jablonka; his grandchildren, Jaxson, Ava and Noelle; his siblings, Jeannine Guerra, Michael Jablonka and Ronnie Jablonka; and many nieces and nephews. He was looking forward to the birth of his granddaughter, Charlotte.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11am at the funeral home followed by interment in Raymond Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 3, 2019